Ratings -- STMicroelectronics N.V. -------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Semiconductors
and related
devices
Mult. CUSIP6: 861012
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
06-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
