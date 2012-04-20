(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Overview

-- We assess owner and operator of Zurich Airport, Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), as having a "strong" link with the Canton of Zurich.

-- We have revised our view of the likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton--FZAG's largest single shareholder--to "moderate" from "low".

-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit rating on FZAG to 'A' from 'A-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that FZAG should be able to maintain its position as a regional hub airport, and that it can make its planned investments without its adjusted funds-from-operations-to-debt ratio dropping below 20% or its adjusted debt to EBITDA increasing above 3.5x.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on Flughafen Zurich AG (FZAG), the owner and operator of Zurich Airport, to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The 'A' rating reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of FZAG's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'a-', and our revised likelihood of extraordinary support by the Canton of Zurich (AAA/Stable/--)--the largest single shareholder--to "moderate" from "low". The change in the likelihood of support is driven by our updated analysis, which incorporates further information from the Canton. This has led us to consider that the likelihood of the Canton's willingness and ability to provide timely and sufficient support to FZAG on an extraordinary basis is higher than we had previously incorporated into our analysis. This support has also been demonstrated in the past.