Dec 18 - Banco Santander (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative) announced on 17 December 2012 that its subsidiaries Banco Espanol de Credito (Banesto; 'BBB+'/Negative) and Banif (not rated) will be merged into the parent. This decision is yet another step in the restructuring process of the Spanish banking sector, which has seen healthy players take a proactive approach to consolidation and creating much larger institutions.

While having a certain degree of independence in the day to day management of the bank, Fitch has always viewed Banesto as part of the Santander group's core banking business in Spain as well as having a close integration with the group, particularly in terms of sharing the same IT platform. Hence, its Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are aligned with those of its parent, while its Viability Rating (VR) is lower than that of Santander at 'BBB-'.

The announced transaction streamlines Santander's positioning in the Spanish domestic market and enables it to approach this market under a unified brand. In Fitch's view the transaction makes strategic sense and is positive in the context of the market's deleveraging process and lower business volumes due to Spain's weak economic environment and the overcapacity that the Spanish market is currently facing. A unified brand approach across the group places Santander in a better position to reduce its cost base, by achieving cost synergies, as well as deal with asset quality pressure in the real estate segment in a more efficient manner. The group had already announced the merger of the real estate subsidiaries of Santander and Banesto in October 2012. Fitch is more skeptical about potential revenue synergies from the Banesto merger and Banif transaction over the short- to medium term given the recessionary environment.

The transaction does not have any impact on Santander and Banesto's Long- and Short-term IDRs as they are both at the same level and Banesto is limited in size and does not significantly alter the financial and business risk profile or capital levels of the parent. Santander's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of the Spanish sovereign rating of 'BBB'/Negative, reflecting the group's geographic diversification and consistently sound performance.

As disclosed by Santander, the transaction will lead to the closure of 700 branches in the group's Spanish operations, resulting in a branch network of around 4,000. Santander will benefit from Banesto's expertise in the small and medium-sized enterprise segment and Banif's private banking expertise. Santander is set to gain market share in branches despite the closures as a result of an expected further significant decline in branch numbers in Spain. The transaction is expected to close by May 2013 and once Banesto ceases to exist as a separate legal entity, Fitch will withdraw its ratings. Its debt instruments will be transferred to Santander. The subordinated debt and preference share ratings will then be based on Santander's VR.

In a recently published comment (see "M&A Opportunities to Benefit Healthier Spanish Banks" dated 27 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) Fitch highlighted the consolidation potential of the Spanish banking market, which has seen a number of transactions in recent months including the announcement of the acquisition of Banco Mare Nostrum's branches by Banco de Sabadell and CaixaBank's recent successful bid for the failed Banco de Valencia. Healthy players are expected to benefit from a need by recapitalised banks to reduce their size, resulting in a polarisation of the competitive landscape. Banks receiving extraordinary support will see their liquidity and capital positions enhanced and will feel some respite from liquidity pressures as they receive state aid and transfer assets to the newly created asset management company SAREB. A stronger sector could restore the confidence of depositors and debt investors, and reduce Spanish banks' dependence on liquidity from the European Central Bank, but uncertainties remain regarding the impact on Spanish banks of the broader eurozone crisis and macro-economic environment.