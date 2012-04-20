(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- IRPC Public Co. Ltd. -------------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thailand-based integrated refinery and petrochemicals company IRPC Public Co. Ltd. reflects the company's ownership by, and strategic importance to, PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects the cost advantages from IRPC's integrated refining and petrochemical production facilities, and the company's intermediate capital structure.

The inherent industry risk and product-price volatility, and IRPC's substantial capital expenditure plans and small scale of operation offset the above strengths. In addition, the average complexity of IRPC's refinery increases cash costs and lowers margins, making the company more vulnerable to a cyclical downturn than its peers. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair".

We expect IRPC's financial risk profile to remain "significant" in the next two to three years. IRPC's credit protection measures improved in 2011 because of better refining, lube, and aromatics margins as well as inventory gains from rising oil prices in the first half of 2011. This more than compensated for weaker petrochemicals spreads and a planned maintenance shutdown at IRPC's refinery in the second half of the year. The shutdown reduced crude throughput and sales volumes. The company's ratio of total debt to EBITDA improved to 2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2011, from 5.0x as of Dec. 31, 2010. The 2011 result was in line with our expectations.

IRPC's operating cash flows should improve in 2012 despite the challenging outlook for the petrochemicals business. This is because IRPC has no planned maintenance shutdowns in 2012 and the company should benefit from savings from its combined heat and power plant project. The completion of IRPC's propylene booster and lube base debottlenecking projects in the second half of 2012 will also improve its sales volumes and operating cash flows.

We anticipate that IRPC will partly fund its substantial approved capital expenditure of about US$750 million over 2012-2016 through debt. The spending relates to IRPC's transformation to an integrated petrochemicals business and compliance with Euro IV emission norms. We believe that the rating can accommodate the anticipated increase in debt. We expect IRPC's debt-to-capital ratio to average about 32% over 2012-2014.

Liquidity

IRPC's liquidity is "adequate", as defined under our criteria. The company has cash and short-term investments of Thai baht (THB) 4.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, against short-term debt maturities of THB3.7 billion (including interest payable). In addition, IRPC has access to about THB20 billion in undrawn committed and uncommitted credit lines.

We do not expect the company to face material financing-related issues, particularly in the local banking market, given its solid balance sheet and linkage to PTT. We expect IRPC's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by about 1.3x over the next 12 months. We also anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of about THB10 billion of funds from operations and THB11 billion in existing cash, current investments, and available committed credit facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of about THB10 billion in capital expenditure, as well as dividends and debt repayments of about THB4.3 billion.

IRPC must adhere to certain covenants under existing loan agreements. We understand that it is in compliance with these covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IRPC's financial performance will remain adequate for the rating because of cost savings and improved cash flows from completed projects. These factors should mitigate the impact of an uncertain economic outlook and the company's partly debt-funded capital expenditure. The outlook also factors in the continued support from, and integration with, PTT.

We may lower the rating on IRPC if:

-- PTT and the Thailand government, through the Government Pension Funds, the Government Savings Bank, and Vayupak Fund 1, significantly reduce their stakes in IRPC, or IRPC's business integration with PTT shifts considerably; or

-- IRPC has significant cost overruns, delays in planned capital expenditure, or reduced operating cash flow from weaker-than-expected product prices and demand, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio deteriorates to more than 3x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, we could raise the rating on IRPC if: (1) the company becomes more integrated with PTT, particularly if PTT materially increases its equity stake in the company; (2) IRPC completes its planned capital expenditure without cost overruns or material delays; and (3) its cash flow generation improves, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is less than 1.8x on a sustained basis.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008