(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander, BBB/Negative/A-2) and its Spain-based "core" subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto, BBB/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by Santander's announcement yesterday of its intention to absorb Banesto.

We analyze Santander on a consolidated basis, including Banesto. Consequently, Santander's acquisition of the approximate 10% stake in Banesto that it doesn't already own will not result in a significant change in our view of the group's business and financial profile. Banesto's merger into Santander, which the group indicates will have no impact on capital, primarily aims to achieve higher economies of scale by reducing central services and streamlining the combined branch network of the two banks in Spain. The absorption is consistent with Santander's strategy and faces, in our view, limited execution risks. It should also improve the bank's profitability over time, but not to the point of triggering a change in our capital and earnings assessment for Santander. The transaction will likely be completed in May 2013. The ratings on Banesto also remain unaffected because we equalize them with those on Santander, given Banesto's "core" status in the Santander group under our criteria.