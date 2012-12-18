(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its long- and short-term
counterparty credit ratings on Banco Santander S.A. (Santander, BBB/Negative/A-2) and
its Spain-based "core" subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (Banesto,
BBB/Negative/A-2) are unaffected by Santander's announcement yesterday of its intention to
absorb
Banesto.
We analyze Santander on a consolidated basis, including Banesto. Consequently,
Santander's acquisition of the approximate 10% stake in Banesto that it
doesn't already own will not result in a significant change in our view of the
group's business and financial profile. Banesto's merger into Santander, which
the group indicates will have no impact on capital, primarily aims to achieve
higher economies of scale by reducing central services and streamlining the
combined branch network of the two banks in Spain. The absorption is
consistent with Santander's strategy and faces, in our view, limited execution
risks. It should also improve the bank's profitability over time, but not to
the point of triggering a change in our capital and earnings assessment for
Santander. The transaction will likely be completed in May 2013. The ratings
on Banesto also remain unaffected because we equalize them with those on
Santander, given Banesto's "core" status in the Santander group under our
criteria.