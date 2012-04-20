(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Summary analysis -- Stora Enso Oyj

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Setup paperboard

boxes

Mult. CUSIP6: 86210M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-May-2009 BB/B BB/B

11-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

22-Oct-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

05-Jun-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on Stora Enso continue to reflect our view of the group's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk profiles.

The fair business risk profile is based on the group's exposure to the highly competitive, commoditized, and cyclical forest product industry (especially graphic paper), and its relatively weak, albeit improved, profitability. These negative factors are balanced by strong positions in the relatively stable and less export-dependent packaging segments, significant pulp and energy integration including low-cost South American assets, and broad product and geographic diversity.

The group's significant financial risk profile is based on its cyclical and weakening operating cash flow generation, which is offset by a balanced capital structure with modest debt leverage and strong liquidity.