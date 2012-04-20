UPDATE 1-Sirius XM to invest $480 mln in Pandora Media
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday that U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
Apr 20 (Reuters) -Greentown China Holdings Limited
* Moody's says Greentown's asset sale positive; outlook negative
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday that U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
* JD to expand drone network into rural China (Adds comments by Liu, further details)