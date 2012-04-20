UPDATE 1-Sirius XM to invest $480 mln in Pandora Media
June 9 Pandora Media Inc said on Friday that U.S. satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc would invest $480 million in the music streaming company.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
Ratings -- Securitas AB ------------------------------ 20-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 81373F
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Mar-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
25-Oct-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 12/18/2000: sr
unsecd BBB+ 19-Dec-2000
US$100 mil sr unsecd multi-curr revolving
credit fac bank ln due 06/16/2012 BBB+ 20-Jun-2005
EUR500 mil 6.5% bnds due 04/02/2013 BBB+ 09-Apr-2009
EUR45 mil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/05/2014 BBB+ 27-May-2009
EUR350 mil 2.75% med-term nts ser 16 due
02/28/2017 BBB+ 23-Feb-2012
SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil A-2 31-Jan-2002
