Operational Risk
GMAC UK PLC (the originator) is an unrated entity, which is wholly owned by
GMAC Holdings PLC, which in turn is wholly owned by Ally Financial Inc. (Ally;
B+/Positive/C). Ally has extended its U.K. activities since 1920. GMAC UK
provides wholesale and retail financing to its dealer network and their
customers and it has established underwriting and servicing procedures. Our
rating reflects our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our
evaluation of its ability to fulfil its role as servicer of the transaction's
portfolio. We believe that GMAC UK's high level of experience in auto lending
and its well-established underwriting and servicing procedures are
commensurate with the ratings assigned to the class A notes.
Credit Risk
We have set gross loss base-cases for each of the two sub-pools--comprising
new and used vehicles--for hostile terminated receivables and voluntary
terminated receivables, taking into account our outlook for the U.K. economy.
We have analyzed credit risk based on the application of our European consumer
finance criteria, using historical default data provided by GMAC UK (see
"European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The
transaction's portfolio is static and amortizing, comprising standard
fixed-rate fully amortizing new and used auto loans mainly granted to
individuals. There are no balloon loans in the portfolio, and as a result,
there is no residual value risk.
Cash Flow Analysis
Our rating reflects our assessment of the transaction's payment structure
(implemented in accordance with the transaction documents). Our analysis
indicates that the credit enhancement available to the rated notes is
sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that we have applied
at a 'AAA' rating level. During the normal amortization period, the
transaction has two separate payment waterfalls--for interest and principal,
respectively. The class A and subordinated notes amortize sequentially and
pari passu among themselves. The transaction features a principal deficiency
ledger mechanism to cure defaulted receivables and voluntary terminated
receivables by using part of the issuer interest available funds. There is
also an amortizing reserve fund, which was funded at closing by the seller.
This is available to cover temporary interest shortfalls within first two
items of the interest waterfall (the senior expenses and the interest on the
class A notes). The transaction also features a principal borrowing mechanism
in which principal can make part of the issuer interest available funds to
cover any interest shortfalls within the first two items of the interest
waterfall.
Rating Stability
In line with our approach to scenario analysis, we run two scenarios to test
the stability of the assigned ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default
Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS
Performance," published on May 12, 2009). The results show that under the
scenario modeling moderate stress conditions (scenario 1), the ratings on the
notes would not fall below the maximum projected deterioration that we would
associate with each rating level on the one-year horizon, as contemplated in
our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,"
published on May 3, 2010).
Counterparty Risk
Our rating reflects that the replacement mechanisms outlined in the
transaction bank account agreement adequately mitigate the counterparty risk
in this transaction. The bank account agreement is in line with our 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Nov. 29, 2012).
Legal Risk
We have assumed the issuer to be a bankruptcy-remote entity, in line with our
European legal criteria (see "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance
Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2012). We have received legal comfort
that the sale of the assets would survive the insolvency of GMAC UK as the
seller. In our view, set-off risk is mitigated through structural features.
Moreover, GMAC UK is not a deposit-taking institution, nor has it provided the
securitized loans to its own employees. Commingling risk is assumed to be
mitigated through the existence of an adequately sized liquidity reserve,
combined with a collection account declaration of trust for the benefit of the
issuer.
