Summary analysis -- Ukraine --------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 126826

Mult. CUSIP6: 603674

Mult. CUSIP6: 903724

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Dec-2012 B/B B/B

13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B

29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B

17-May-2010 B+/B B/B

11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C

25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C

24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B

12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B

Rationale

The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by its significant external financing needs in 2013 and beyond, and uncertain prospects for securing sufficient foreign currency. The ratings are supported by Ukraine's large commodity endowment, a fairly diversified economy, and a relatively low, albeit rising, government debt burden.

In our view, the government may face higher borrowing costs and more difficulty securing financing than it has over the past year. In 2012 the government seems to have benefitted from the search for yield in international capital markets, issuing Eurobonds amounting to 2.3% of GDP at an average yield of 8.8%. A change in global conditions or in investor perceptions could further increase the government's cost of borrowing in 2013. The government has also been issuing foreign-currency and U.S.-dollar-denominated Treasury-bills in the domestic market ($2.5 billion as of November 2012 at an average weighted yield of 8.9%) at a similarly high cost.

In 2013 we expect the government's gross financing needs to remain high and include a larger component of external financing, mostly due to the maturity of its IMF loans. We expect external debt service to increase to 7% of government revenues in 2013, from 6% in 2012. At the same time, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU; the central bank) also needs to repay $3.5 billion in government guaranteed debt to the IMF in 2013 (15% of estimated international reserves), up from $2.9 billion in 2012. In our view, the deterioration in fiscal and external indicators that accelerated from mid-2012 could complicate the government's access to international financing.

The exchange rate has been de facto pegged since early 2010. In our view, recent policy decisions by the NBU--such as the foreign exchange surrender requirement for exporters--indicate an unwillingness to increase exchange rate flexibility. However, we note that deteriorating economic fundamentals and mounting pressure on foreign currency reserves risk undermining the credibility of the currency peg. Due to still-high dollarization, a sharp depreciation of the exchange rate would increase the indebtedness of the public and private sectors and would likely lead to some deterioration in the financial sector's nonperforming loans (NPLs). We note, however, that most problematic foreign currency loans have been provisioned. We currently estimate NPLs at around 40% of total banking system assets, broadly defined.

The IMF recently announced it would send a mission to Kiev in December 2012 to start negotiating a new SBA. The previous SBA, approved in July 2010 and amounting to 11% of 2010 GDP, was suspended in March 2011 due to Ukraine's noncompliance with the program (which expires Dec. 27, 2012). In our view, key structural benchmarks, which led to the failure of the 2010 program, are likely to remain sticking points in the IMF's upcoming negotiations with the government. These include a hike in domestic gas tariffs, fiscal consolidation, and a more flexible exchange rate regime. As a result, discussions with the IMF could extend well into 2013 and in our view any agreement may prove difficult to implement.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower our long-term rating on Ukraine over the next 12 months if we view as insufficient the government's strategy to secure foreign currency to meet its elevated external financing needs. A sharp and sustained decline in net foreign currency reserves would put downward pressure on the ratings.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the government secures funding to meet external debt service, in a timely manner, either through the international capital markets, or through bi- or multi-lateral loans, while also providing support for net international reserves and setting the economy on a more sustainable growth path.

