(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan government-owned investment holding company
OAO Svyazinvestneftekhim's (SINEK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs
are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB-' foreign currency senior unsecured rating of
Edel Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes due 2015. The notes are
guaranteed by SINEK and the Republic of Tatarstan (RoT, 'BBB-'/Stable).
SINEK's ratings are linked to the sub-sovereign rating of the RoT, given the
latter's significant influence over the company. Direct support from the
republic includes the Tatarstan government's explicit guarantee of the USD250m
notes (on-lent to SINEK), a USD30.5m loan as well as significant contributions
in kind historically made by the RoT.
KEY DRIVERS:
- Favourable Revenue Stream in 2012
SINEK's revenue increased by 40% to USD225.5m in H112 compared with H111 due to
an increase in dividend income of USD65.1m mainly due to a higher dividend from
OAO Tatneft ('BB+'/Stable). Fitch expects a significant contribution to SINEK's
dividend income from Tatneft over the medium term.
- Key Financial Metrics Adequate
Key credit ratios remained adequate in H112. Interest income to interest expense
was at 2.1x in H112 compared with 2.3x in H111 and total debt to capitalisation
was at 4.5% at end- June 2012, compared to 4.7% at end-2011. FFO net adjusted
leverage was around 1.3x in 2010 and 2011 and Fitch expects gradual decrease in
net leverage in the rating horizon.
- Higher Capex
Sinek anticipates spending up to RUB4.7bn (USD157mn) in 2013 and 2014 in support
of investment projects on behalf of RoT. The company plans to finance the
investments with internal cash flows, which is neutral to the ratings. Fitch
notes that RoT plans significant spending on infrastructure development over the
medium term and SINEK's involvement in further projects cannot be excluded.
- Standalone rating in 'B' category
Sinek's business and financial profile are largely constrained by the company's
reliance on a dividend stream from a portfolio of non-investment grade
companies. Fitch views Sinek's credit profile as being subordinate to the
weighted credit profile of portfolio companies due to a lack of direct legal
access to operating cash flow and assets, which contributes to SINEK standalone
credit rating in the 'B' rating category.
- Liquidity and Deposits
Short-term debt at end-September 2012 totalled USD30.5m and related to a loan
from Tatarstan's Ministry of Finance. Cash on the balance sheet at end-September
2012 totalled USD48.3m, while deposits were USD347m. Deposits are held mainly at
AK BARS Bank ('BB-'/Negative).
- AK BARS Bank Downgrade
Fitch considers the financial situation of AK BARS Bank as a primary concern for
SINEK's financial profile. In June 2012, the agency downgraded the bank's
Long-Term IDR to 'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook. In July 2012, the bank
issued USD600m of bonds, half of which was purchased by a subsidiary of SINEK.
SINEK did not participate in Ak Bars' refinancing undertaken by the bank
thereafter.
- Debt Structure
SINEK's debt, in addition to the related party loan, primarily includes Edel
Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes on-lent to SINEK. The notes
included a put option that could be exercised in August 2012. The redemptions
under the put option were insignificant.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include:
- Upgrade of ratings of RoT
Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include:
- Downgrade of ratings of RoT
- Direct and material support provided to SINEK portfolio companies resulting in
a significant deterioration of SINEK's financial profile
- Lack of guarantees on future debt issues may result in the reassessment of the
strength of relationship with the RoT