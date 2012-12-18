Dec 18 - Rating volatility is emerging in the gold mining industry, as companies struggle to
improve returns that lag high gold prices, said a report today published by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services.
"Despite favorable prices and strong operating cash flows, our rating actions
have generally been negative for the industry in 2012 because of rising costs
and higher debt burdens," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Donald Marleau.
This commentary entitled, "Four North American Gold Miners Struggle To Extract
Better Returns From High Prices," examines how four Canadian gold
companies--Barrick Gold Corp., Goldcorp Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., and
Newmont Mining Corp. --are coping in an environment that sometimes requires that they
take on new levels of debt to fund large, risky investments or acquisitions to
increase--or even merely sustain--gold output.
Standard & Poor's outlines the key rating factors and sensitivities for these
four companies, which range from exposure to volatile metals prices and costs,
to socio-political risks, to high debt loads.