Fingrid's business risk profile is underpinned by its strategic position as the electricity TSO in Finland. It further reflects Fingrid's strong record of network efficiency, Finland's favorable cost-plus regulatory regime, and the company's clear strategic focus on the national electricity transmission network and enhancement of the Nordic electricity market. Relative weaknesses, in our view, are modest exposure to short-term volume risk and low returns on capital across the industry. Fingrid's financial risk profile is constrained by relatively high leverage and low debt-service coverage ratios. These weaknesses are partly mitigated by the company's access to a diverse funding base and an extensive hedging policy.

The long-term ratings receive two notches of uplift, in accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs). Our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Fingrid's "very important" role for and "strong" link with the Finnish government.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Fingrid's ownership structure changed in April 2011 when the Finnish state and Finnish pension fund--Ilmarinen--acquired the shares previously held by Fortum Oyj (A/Negative/A-1) and Pohjolan Voima Oyj (not rated). As part of an agreement with its new owners, Fingrid increased its tariffs by an average of 30% at the beginning of 2012, the start of a new four-year regulatory period. This increase, coupled with additional, albeit smaller, tariff increases in the coming years, should bring Fingrid's annual return on capital closer to the return allowed by the regulatory framework. In the previous regulatory period (2008-2011), Fingrid undercharged its customers by about EUR250 million compared with what was allowed under the regulatory framework. This deficit resulted from Fingrid's previous ownership structure, since its largest owners were also its largest customers.

In our base-case operating scenario, we predict that the current regulatory framework, in place since 2005, will not undergo major changes. This should add stability and predictability to the company's underlying earnings, in our view. However, we note that in 2011, revenues from the sale of imbalance power--used to cover periods of peak demand--decreased as a result of lower electricity prices during these periods. Fingrid is responsible for managing Finland's imbalance power, so it collects revenues through the sale and purchase of imbalance power. The lower prices led to a decline in the company's operating profit and margins. While the sale of imbalance power can lead to short-term fluctuations in revenues, Fingrid is allowed to adjust for this in its tariff structure at any time.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Fingrid has initiated an ambitious EUR1.7 billion investment plan for the next 10 years, which includes enhancement of the transmission grid, strengthening of cross-border connections, and investments in reserve power. In 2011, its capital expenditure was a record EUR243 million, compared with EUR160 million in 2010 and EUR128 million in 2009. Noteworthy projects were the completion of the Fennoskan 2 interconnector to Sweden and the initiation of the Estlink 2 interconnector to Estonia. We believe that Fingrid's investments reached a peak in 2011 and are likely to stay close to the 2010 level in the coming five years.

We believe that Fingrid's funds from operations (FFO) will increase in 2012 and beyond as a result of tariff increases. This should mitigate the cost of its sizable investment program and likely increasing dividends, which we anticipate in light of the recent ownership change. We therefore estimate that discretionary cash flows (cash flows after investments and dividends) will be only slightly negative in the coming years. We anticipate that Fingrid will fund part of its investments with additional debt, which will likely add slightly to the EUR1.2 billion debt the company had outstanding at the end of 2011. As a result of increasing FFO, but only slightly increasing debt, we expect the FFO-to-adjusted debt ratio to gradually improve to 13%-15% over the medium term, a level we consider commensurate with the current SACP. This compares with about 10% in 2011 and 12.7% in 2010.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We view Fingrid's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria and calculate that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. In line with our liquidity criteria, we have only included debt maturities for the next six months. This is because Fingrid has certain strong credit characteristics, namely, well-established and solid relationships with its core Nordic and international banks, a high standing in the credit markets as shown by its recent issuance of a EUR300 million bond, and generally prudent financial risk management.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate Fingrid's liquidity sources at about EUR585 million. These include:

-- Cash and marketable securities of EUR203 million;

-- Access to an undrawn committed revolving credit facility of EUR250 million expiring in April 2016; and

-- FFO in 2012 of about EUR135 million.

We estimate Fingrid's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about EUR515 million, comprising:

-- Debt maturities of EUR365 million, of which EUR242 million fall due in the first half of the year;

-- Investments of about EUR140 million; and

-- Dividends of about EUR10 million.

The existing credit agreements do not contain financial covenants or material adverse-change clauses, to our knowledge.

We will continue to closely monitor Fingrid's liquidity policies and funding plans in light of the large investment program. At the current rating level, we assume Fingrid will maintain a prudent approach to liquidity management and prefunding of capital expenditures. We expect that Fingrid will continue to enjoy good access to the capital markets and fund most of its investments with longer-dated bonds.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Fingrid reflects that on Finland, indicating that we could lower the ratings on Fingrid by one notch if the ratings on Finland were lowered by one notch. These potential actions are in accordance with our rating methodology for GREs and our criteria for nonsovereign ratings that exceed our ratings on sovereigns in the European Economic and Monetary Union. A revision of the outlook on Finland to stable would likely lead to a similar rating action on Fingrid.

We anticipate that Fingrid will remain strategically important to the Finnish government as Finland's monopoly TSO and that there will be no material changes in ownership in the near to medium term. For the current SACP, we anticipate the ratio of FFO to debt remaining higher than 10% in the near term and likely gradually moving toward 13%-15% in the medium term.

We could raise the ratings if we saw a higher likelihood of government support for Fingrid, for example, if the link between Fingrid and the Finnish government were to strengthen. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if we perceived a weakening of the likelihood of extraordinary state support, for example, in the event of an unexpected dilution of the government's ownership stake.

In line with our methodology for GREs, we could take a negative rating action if Fingrid's SACP weakened to 'bbb+' or lower. Although unlikely at this stage, this could result from a major regulatory overhaul, a change in the group's financial policies, an unexpected shortfall in liquidity, or a significant deterioration of Fingrid's credit measures and financial risk profile.

Ratings upside could also stem from an improvement of Fingrid's SACP to 'aa-'. However, we consider such a scenario unlikely in the medium term, owing to the group's significant investment program and relatively high financial leverage.