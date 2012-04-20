BRIEF-Value Partners Group clarifies on fraudulent websites
* Clarifies that it has no connection with company named in fraudulent materials
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. ------------------- 20-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--
04-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Skylight S.a.r.l, Sunrise Communications International S.A.
Rating Rating Date
EUR561 mil 8.5% (including EUR56mil tap
issuance) bnds due 12/31/2018 B- 20-Apr-2012
