Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has put Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank's (BHB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector Pfandbriefe 'AAA' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action follows the issuer's announcement on 19 April 2012, that it will be reducing the level of overcollateralisation (OC) held in the programme.

The issuer has announced a covered bond buy-back programme and a plan to cease maintaining a level of OC in line with Fitch's 'AAA' rating assumptions. Currently, the level of OC held in the programme is over 11.1%, the OC supporting the current rating. However, BHH intends to reduce the amount of assets to a level closer to the regulatory minimum of 2% on a stressed net-present-value basis.

Normally, Fitch bases its analysis on a level of OC which has either been committed by the issuer or if the issuer is rated at least 'F2', on the lowest level of OC observed in the preceding 12 months as long as the issuer intends to maintain a relatively stable level of OC. Since the issuer has stated that the level of OC will be reduced, Fitch can no longer rely on the lowest level of OC observed in the preceding 12 months. Therefore, the agency will review the programme in due course.