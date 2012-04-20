Apr 20 -

Summary analysis -- Newmont Mining Corp. -------------------- 20-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Gold ores

Mult. CUSIP6: 651639

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2005 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

26-Feb-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Colorado-based Newmont Mining Corp. reflects our view of the company's business risk as "satisfactory" and its financial risk as "modest." Strengths include the company's position as one of the world's largest gold producers, its significant and diversified reserve base, and currently favorable gold prices. Large ongoing capital expenditures, increasing operating costs, and exposure to volatile gold prices somewhat mitigate these strengths, in our opinion.

Newmont is a large, globally diversified gold producer with operations in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mexico. In our view, this broad diversity provides some offset to operating challenges in riskier jurisdictions. The company has large proven and probable reserves (nearly 100 million ounces) and recent production has been roughly in line with our expectations (5.2 million ounces in 2011). However, production has dropped in recent years partly because of decreasing ore grades, reserve depletion, and divestitures.