(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report released today that it believes the credit quality of Japanese residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) will remain relatively stable over the next 12 months. We base this outlook on our view that positive factors for RMBS performance--such as a relatively low unemployment rate and prolonged, record-low interest rates--will continue to offset the negatives--including a decline in property prices and a slowdown in economic growth in Japan. Delinquencies and defaults in Japanese RMBS collateral pools have declined in 2012 from the recent peak in 2009-2010, and we expect them to remain flat or decrease somewhat in 2013.

The resilience of the labor market significantly benefited the performance of residential mortgage loans, even as the Japanese economy faced adverse shocks from the global economic slowdown of 2008-2009 and the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Deflation, coupled with a fall in nominal wages, would constrain households that are repaying mortgage loans, but the strict underwriting standards of most of Japan's mortgage lenders have sustained the credit quality of their borrowers.

Major Japanese manufacturers have announced many voluntary early retirement programs so far this year. In addition, favorable treatment under the government's Employment Adjustment Subsidy Program ceased in 2012. These negatives may dim the outlook of the labor market. Nevertheless, we expect our current ratings on Japanese RMBS to remain stable, based on our forecast of a continued, low unemployment rate for the next 12-18 months.