Rationale

The ratings on Australia-based Caltex Australia Ltd. reflect our view of the company's leading domestic market position in downstream petroleum refining, extensive distribution and marketing network, increasing earnings contribution from nonrefining business, and sound domestic market dynamics. Further aiding Caltex's solid business profile is the company's conservative financial policy. Partly offsetting these strengths are Caltex's exposure to refining asset-concentration risk, some vulnerability due to Caltex's small size globally, and the competitive and cyclical nature of the refining businesses.

In our opinion, the company's strong market positions in downstream petroleum refining, distribution, and marketing support its credit profile. In Australia, the company accounts for about one-third of petroleum-product refining market share. It also supplies more than 30% of the retail fuel market (including co-branded sites with Woolworths Ltd. ) and the commercial diesel and jet fuel market, leading its main competitors Shell Australia Ltd., B.P. Australia Holdings Ltd., and 7-11. The increasing earnings contribution from Caltex's nonrefining business-including transport-fuel marketing, lubricants and specialties, and non-fuel income-has increased the company's cash flow diversity and stability. We believe this is particularly important when selling petrol has low profitability, especially during cyclical lows.

Nevertheless, Caltex remains exposed to asset-quality and asset-concentration risk at its two refineries. The financial and operational impact of recent stoppages highlights Caltex's asset concentration, which remains a key credit sensitivity for the 'BBB+' rating. In our opinion, the trading conditions facing Caltex's refining operation is worsening, reflecting the relatively small size, as well as lack of economies of scale and fuel flexibility of the refining assets. More importantly the appreciating Australian dollar against U.S. dollar has affected its earnings. In contrast, other large fuel producers in the Asia-Pacific region benefit from much lower production costs, due to economies of scale, flexibility in crude intake, and much newer refineries. Caltex's recent announcement of a A$1.5 billion (before tax write-down) of the carrying value of its refining asset highlights the headwinds facing this business.

Although Caltex's financial metrics in 2011 remained satisfactory, the weaker performance of its refining business has reduced the buffer in its rating. Nonetheless, marketing continues to exhibit strong performance. We expect Caltex's refining margin to remain uncertain and volatile, and continue to be negatively affected by the strong Australian dollar in 2012. Nonetheless, we expect the strength of its marketing business to continue to mitigate the weak financial performance of its refining operation. Should the refining environment continue to deteriorate, we expect Caltex to use its financial levers to maintain its cash flow metrics to be in line with the rating. Assuming the current trading conditions prevail, we expect Caltex's funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain at more than 40% and debt to EBTIDA to be lower than 2x. We also expect Caltex to generate positive free operating cash flows after capital expenditure.

Liquidity

In our view, Caltex's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria (see Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, published to Global Credit Portal on Sept. 28, 2011). Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are:

-- We expect that Caltex's sources of liquidity in fiscal 2012 will exceed uses by 1.2x.

-- The company's maturities for the next 12 months are manageable, with about A$154 million due in 2012 and A$50 million due in 2013.

-- As at Dec. 31, 2011, Caltex had almost A$1 billion of undrawn facilities.

-- The company's policy is to maintain undrawn facilities of at least A$350 million over its peak debt load, given the volatile industry the company operates in.

Outlook

The rating outlook on Caltex is stable, underpinned by the strength of the company's marketing business. The outlook also reflects Caltex's track record of maintaining a conservative balance sheet, and our expectation that Caltex would utilize financial levers (such as reduce discretionary capital expenditure and dividend payments) to manage leverage and cash-flow-protection metrics should the operating environment deteriorate. The inherent earnings volatility in Caltex's refining operations underpins the importance of the company maintaining conservative financial metrics and a flexible approach to capital management, in our opinion.

The rating could come under negative pressure if Caltex's FFO-to-debt ratio falls to less than 40% and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio moved to higher than 2x. Negative free-operating cash flow would also be negative for the rating. Caltex remains exposed to significant asset-concentration and operational risks that could pressure the ratings should a material deterioration in operating reliability occur.

We understand that Caltex hasn't made any decision in regard to the role of its refineries in the supply chain. We will review the likely impact on its rating upon Caltex's finalization of its refinery review.