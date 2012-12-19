(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 - France's draft banking reform law is likely to
leave the support dynamics unchanged for the country's banks, Fitch Ratings
says. A key aim of policymakers is to preserve banking stability and the
willingness to provide state support remains high. The French state recently
provided aid to three institutions, Credit Immobilier de France Developpement,
Banque PSA Finance and Dexia.
The new draft legislation includes resolution regime language, which is in line
with discussions at the European level. However, the French version does not
include the bail-in of senior creditors. Instead, it would allow the French
regulator to use a "guaranteed deposit and resolution fund" as part of a
resolution plan.
We understand that, if this fund was called upon, shareholders and subordinated
debt holders would lose money, but not senior creditors. This is consistent with
the way subordinated, but not senior creditors, are being made to take losses in
Spain's bank restructurings. If European legislation is passed that includes
bail-in of senior creditors, France would have to follow suit. Therefore,
support dynamics could change across Europe in the longer-term.
The other key proposal is to isolate certain risky activities into separate
subsidiaries by 2015. French banks would not be required to separate
market-making activities according to draft legislation, unlike the
recommendations from the European Commission Liikanen report. The French
government appears to consider that such operations are necessary for serving
customers. It has instead focused on risky activities that are not linked to
serving the real economy, such as proprietary trading.
Placing proprietary trading activities into separate subsidiaries would be
neutral to slightly positive for bank credit profiles. It may reduce the
downside risk as banks would not be obliged to support these subsidiaries in
case of problems, although some may still do so to avoid damaging reputational
risk. The separation will have minimal impact at the consolidated group level.
If ring-fencing additional trading activities becomes a requirement under
European legislation, France would have to comply. The banks most affected would
be the Global Trading and Universal Banks, two of which are domiciled in France
- BNP Paribas and Societe Generale. Nevertheless, smaller capital market
players in France may also be affected, for instance Credit Agricole and Groupe BPCE
.
French banking reforms are expected to come into force in Q113, before any
reform is decided at European level. The draft text of the French law will be
discussed on 19 December 2012.