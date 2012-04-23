(Agency corrects release published earlier today where it misstated Toyo Corp.'s revenues and assets. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 -

-- Prospects for solid demand for machinery and a recovery in demand for tools will likely lead to sustained improvement in Toyo's earnings in the next one to two years.

-- We expect the company to gradually improve its financial risk profile.

-- We revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from negative and affirmed the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative the outlook on its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Toyo Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture. The revision of the outlook reflects our view that prospects for solid demand for machinery and a recovery in demand for tools are likely to lead to a gradual improvement in Toyo's earnings and financial risk profile in the next one to two years. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

Toyo is a specialized trading company that purchases machines and tools from manufacturers and sells them to auto parts makers. The company's earnings have recovered after bottoming out in fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010). In fiscal 2011, we expect that Toyo likely increased sales and profits despite production cuts at Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1), its largest customer, and other Toyota group suppliers, which temporarily depressed Toyo's sales of tools. We believe solid demand for machinery for maintenance purposes and for energy-efficient or earthquake-proof machinery offset the temporary decrease in its tools sales.

In our view, prospects for solid demand for machinery and a recovery in demand for tools are likely to lead to sustained improvement in Toyo's earnings in the next one to two years. Moreover, its diversification of purchasing sources and avoidance of positioning itself as a particular manufacturers' agency helped the company to secure substitute suppliers and improve its market share when last year's major earthquake in Japan and flooding in Thailand led to disruptions in supply chains in the auto industry. In our assessment of Toyo's business risk profile, we take a positive view of this strategy because it demonstrates the company is resilient and can successfully alleviate the negative effects of such difficult business conditions. The company demonstrated an ability to curb deterioration in its financial performance, through stringent control of its costs, amid adverse business conditions, namely weak demand, particularly after the global financial crisis that began in 2008.

In our view, the potential for vehicle production in Japan to shrink if the yen's strength persists is the medium to long-term risk for Toyo, which generates a high proportion of sales from Japan's auto industry. Nevertheless, Toyo is well-positioned to offset a degree of such risk through expansion of its businesses in overseas markets, including North America, Thailand, and China, where Toyo's main customers, such as Aisin Seiki, are strongly competitive.

Toyo's financial performance has improved in line with a recovery in its earnings. The ratio of its debt to EBITDA adjusted for surplus cash improved to slightly below 5x in fiscal 2010 and will likely remain the same in fiscal 2011, compared with significantly above 5x in fiscal 2009. In the next two years, we expect the ratio to improve to about 3x, commensurate with its significant financial risk profile. Even so, one of the company's financial weaknesses--high volatility in its cash flow and financial performance due to the small size of its revenues and assets (JPY52 billion and JPY35.5 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2011)--could prevent measures of financial performance from improving in line with our projections.

Strong liquidity underpins the ratings on Toyo. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed 1.5x uses over the next two years. Ample cash on hand and a favorable relationship with its main creditor banks also support the company's liquidity, in our view. Also, Toyo's ability to monetize high quality receivables from Aisin Seiki and other Toyota suppliers through their sale to factoring companies enhances Toyo's liquidity.

We may lower the ratings on Toyo if we conclude that the company's debt to EBITDA is unlikely to fall to 4x or less. Such a scenario would be likely due to deterioration in profitability and cash flow, possibly as a result of a further appreciation of the yen or a plunge in demand for vehicles.

Conversely, we may raise the ratings if we believe the company is likely to reduce debt to EBITDA to 3x or less on a sustainable basis. However, the challenge the company faces to overcome its volatile financial results and, thus, reduce its financial weakness leads us to the view that a upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months.