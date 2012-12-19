(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ------- 19-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 715686
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2011 BB/B BB/B
19-Apr-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Positive/B
SACP bb-
Anchor bb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The positive outlook on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) reflects
the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B;
axBBB+/axA-2) and our expectation that the bank will remain important to the
Indonesian banking sector and maintain its financial profile.
An upgrade is possible if we raise the sovereign rating. An improvement in
BNI's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is possible if the bank improves its
asset quality. We could revise the outlook to stable or downgrade the bank
following similar rating action on the sovereign.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on BNI on the bank's
"adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "weak" risk
position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria
define these terms. Our rating also factors in potential extraordinary
government support in the event of financial distress. The bank's SACP is
'bb-'.
The rating on BNI is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of a
high likelihood of support from the Indonesian government should it be
required. This is because of BNI's "high" systemic importance in Indonesia and
our assessment of the government as "highly supportive." The bank's systemic
importance is based on its size and market share.
Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a bank
operating only in Indonesia is 'bb'. The BICRA score for Indonesia is based on
our evaluation of the country's economic risk, whereby we view Indonesia as a
low-income economy, with development constrained by infrastructure shortfalls,
legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities. Economic
imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy stems from a weak debt
capacity, and significant weaknesses in payment culture and rule of law. With
regard to industry risk, the banking industry in Indonesia operates within a
weak institutional framework, with a weak regulatory track record. However, a
strong customer deposit base supports the banking industry and risk appetite
is generally moderate.
BNI's position as the fourth-largest bank in Indonesia, with a deposit market
share of about 8%, supports its business position. BNI's branch network is
extensive, providing the bank with wide access to a steady source of low-cost
customer-deposit funding. Interest income contributes most of BNI's revenues.
We assess the bank's business diversity to be strong due to its adequate fee
income and presence in various customer segments. BNI's management has
improved the bank's performance in the past few year, but profitability and
asset quality are below the industry average, reflecting the bank's evolving
management practices.
We assess BNI's capital and earnings as "adequate," based on our forecast that
the bank's pre-diversification risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain
above 7% in the next two years. BNI's underlying profitability has increased
in the past two years on the back of improved asset quality. However, we
expect the RAC ratio to decline as the build-up of capital is not likely to
keep up with business growth.
Our risk-position assessment for BNI reflects the bank's history of high
nonperforming loans, its high credit costs, and its geographic concentration
in Indonesia, which has high economic risk. That said, the bank has benefitted
from sizable recoveries from its written-off loans in the recent past and has
strengthened its risk management systems. BNI has reduced its non-performing
loan ratio over the past few years and the sustenance of this trend will be a
key factor in our risk assessment for the bank. BNI's business is diversified,
with corporates accounting for 35% of loans, medium-sized enterprises 18%,
small enterprises 18%, consumer 21%, and international business 3%. The bank
has been growing in line with the system average for the past few years.
Moreover, BNI has been undertaking mainly traditional banking businesses, with
the bulk of revenue emanating from lending-related business.
We assess BNI's funding as "above average" and liquidity as "strong." The
funding assessment reflects the bank's stable and diversified source of retail
funding, with deposits forming about 92% of the funding base as of Sept. 30,
2012. The loans-to-customer-deposits ratio of 78% is better than the industry
average, despite having increased in the past few years. BNI's deposit base is
also substantially large, with low-cost current and savings accounts forming
about 64% of total customer deposits--one of the highest proportions in
Indonesia. BNI's liquidity is strong, with a sizable amount of government
bonds and balances with the central bank and other banks. Liquid assets--made
up of cash, balances with other banks and the central bank, and government
bonds--formed about 48% of total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010