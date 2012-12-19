UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
Summary analysis -- Pan Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency AA-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--
Rationale
Pan Insurance Ltd. (PIL) is a wholly owned, Ireland-based captive insurer of French oil and gas company Total S.A. (Total; AA-/Stable/A-1+). It qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating criteria and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent.
We regard PIL as an integral part of Total's risk management strategy because it only writes business emanating from the group. PIL was established in 2011.
In our view, PIL benefits from an extremely strong capital adequacy ratio, measured by our risk-based capital model. It is, however, wholly reliant on Total for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility. Hence, PIL's fortunes are inextricably linked to those of Total.
Outlook
The stable outlook on PIL reflects that on its parent. Any changes in the outlook or ratings on PIL will be driven by similar rating actions on Total, for as long as PIL continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.
