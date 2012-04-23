(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Israel Discount Bank Ltd. --------------------- 23-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 465074
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
21-Feb-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
10-Dec-2007 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
SACP bb+
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors