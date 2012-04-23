Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has published a report examining the extent of exposure to refinancing risk for structured finance (SF) and covered bonds (CVB) globally. The report finds that Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) are the sectors with the greatest potential exposure to refinancing risk. Within these sectors, refinancing risk is generally a more urgent issue in Europe and Asia than the US, with more immediate 'walls' of maturity peaks and more limited sources for refinancing.

Ability to refinance across all financial markets is influenced by general market confidence. For SF and CVB specifically, the nature and profile of the supporting obligations have a significant influence upon refinancing ability. Evolving regulation and capital and liquidity requirements for bank and insurance company investors will also impact the refinancing of existing transactions, whether from new SF or CVB transactions or other funding sources.

Underlying loans in CMBS generally have only a limited degree of principal amortisation prior to loan maturity, resulting in the need to refinance to repay the loan. In Japan and Europe, CMBS was a relatively recent funding source with origination concentrations in peak pre-crisis years. CMBS often funded loans with high loan to value (LTV) ratios and secondary and tertiary property as loan security. Since the financial crisis, commercial property lending generally has been subject to relatively tighter standards, for example lower LTV requirements. This has rendered refinancing for CMBS loans challenging in these markets.

The US is the largest region for CMBS and, while loans rely upon refinancing for repayment, peak loan maturities are further into the future and subsequent tail periods are generally longer. The risk of refinancing is therefore less immediately urgent than other markets and there remains more time to work out loans or take advantage of any recovery in lending should it arise. Unlike Japan and Europe, CMBS issuance has revived in the US after the crisis, albeit on a much reduced scale. While high quality properties face few issues obtaining refinancing, those CMBS secured on more secondary and tertiary property may face problems unless commercial property financing expands further.

For US leveraged loans that secure CLOs, heavy loan refinancing activity in recent months has successfully diminished a significant proportion of near-term loan maturities, pushing a large part of maturing debt beyond 2015. New leveraged loan and high yield bond issuance is expected to further extend loan maturities. However, capacity in the sector is driven by the number of active CLOs and will require a continued flow of new CLO activity for upcoming leveraged loan maturities to be absorbed. In contrast, in Europe, only the better credits have been able to tap high yield bond markets after the financial crisis and new CLO issuance is limited.

Covered bonds generally have bullet maturities, but are supported by longer term amortising assets, such as residential mortgages. Issuers are therefore reliant on being able to refinance underlying portfolios in order to meet covered bond maturities. Issuance has however generally remained strong in the covered bond market, while periods of stress have been alleviated through placement with central banks. Covered bond issuance activity is likely to be supported by relatively favourable regulatory treatment and investors favouring secured lending.

The report is titled "Refinancing Risk Overview - The Impact for Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" and is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

As well as text describing how refinancing risk impacts each major sector and region, there are graphs comparing the urgency and significance of the risk between sectors and regions, as well as peak loan and transaction maturities.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Refinancing Risk Overview