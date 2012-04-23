Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Great Places Housing Group Limited (GPHG) Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of 'AA-' and a Short-term local currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings factor in the high demand in the areas where GPHG operates and a stable and predictable cash flow from rented properties. GPHG benefits from central government social housing grants as well as government subsidies in the form of housing benefit. Social housing lettings backed by housing benefit account for 77% of the group's operating cash flow. The ratings also factor in tight control from the regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA). Fitch considers that the thorough control and supervision provided by HCA substantially mitigates the likelihood of default. The Stable Outlook reflects GPHG's expected growth in revenues in the near term along with a prudent business plan.

Negative rating action could be prompted by a significant increase in gearing level or by further significant cuts in capital grants, negative changes in the housing benefit system or a loosening of the regulatory environment.

In the areas in which GPHG operates, demand for affordable housing is strong; void losses and re-let times are low. The percentage of rent losses through voids in FY11 was lower than the national average as were average re-let times. GPHG's rents are on average 33% lower than regional market rents.

GHPG has recorded growing surpluses over the past five years. These are chiefly generated from core social housing activities.

Over the next four years, around 1,300 homes will be built, of which just over 90% will be available for affordable rent. GPHG received a grant allocation of GBP29.6m from HCA in October 2011 for this development. As a result of this programme, the group will resort to significant new borrowing over the next four years. Debt is projected to rise to just under GBP500m by 2015 from GBP293m at FYE11. All debt is secured on housing properties. GPHG key financial covenants - being gearing and interest cover - have been comfortably met in the past and are expected to continue to be met over the next five years of the business plan.

GPHG owns and manages over 16,000 units in 30 local authorities in Northern England and the Midlands. The group was formed from the merger of Manchester Methodist Housing Group (MMHG) and Ashiana Housing Association (Ashiana) in 2006.