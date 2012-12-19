(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Rating Action

On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' foreign currency issuer credit rating on Qatar Petroleum (QP) and assigned its 'AA' local currency rating to the entity. As per our business rules, entities with foreign currency ratings such as QP are also assigned local currency ratings. The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2012

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Qatar Petroleum

Issuer Credit Rating

Local Currency AA/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Qatar Petroleum

Issuer Credit Rating

Foreign Currency AA/Stable/--