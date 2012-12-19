(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah's public finances remain
strong on the back of prudent fiscal policy and the benefits of United Arab
Emirates (UAE) membership.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'A/A-1' sovereign credit ratings on Ras
al Khaimah.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Ras Al Khaimah's fiscal
flexibility and the advantages provided by membership of the UAE against its
still-nascent political institutions and the relatively limited availability
of key economic data.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A/A-1'
long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on
the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The outlook is stable. The transfer and
convertibility assessment on Ras Al Khaimah is 'AA+,' as it is for all members
of the UAE.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view of limited fiscal risks in Ras Al Khaimah
due to the government's minimal expenditure responsibilities, prudent fiscal
policy, and ongoing indirect financial support from the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah
also has a comparatively wealthy and increasingly diversified economy. Similar
to other GCC states, the ratings are constrained by under-developed political
institutions, limited transparency with regard to economic data, and
geopolitical risks. While data on Ras Al Khaimah's balance of payments and
external position is not available, we view the UAE's extremely strong net
external asset position as a support, with the UAE likely to provide
assistance to Ras Al Khaimah in the event of financial distress.
The federal government, funded mostly by Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/A-1+), meets
most of the operating expenditure costs of the seven emirates that make up the
UAE. These include health care, education, energy provision, interior ministry
outlays, and defense. Major capital costs--such as the development of schools,
hospitals, trunk roads, and the provision of adequate energy generation and
distribution--are also borne at the federal level. Individual emirates,
including Ras Al Khaimah, have limited fiscal obligations--primarily related
to local infrastructure and services, and capital spending to develop
emirate-level projects--and consequently low fiscal risks.
Ras Al Khaimah's external risk is covered, in our view, by the UAE's extremely
strong external balances combined with its system of fiscal transfers and
banking coordination. Ras Al Khaimah's sole domestically controlled bank--RAK
Bank--sits within the supervisory remit of the central bank of UAE. In our
view, the confluence of the UAE's monetary and banking union limits the
external risks of the smaller emirates and would provide a cushion in the
event of an external shock. We expect the UAE's current account to show an
overall surplus of almost 10% of GDP in 2012, similar to 2011.
We estimate Ras Al Khaimah's net general government asset position at about 5%
of GDP in 2013, including the debt and liquid assets of all publicly owned
entities. We believe that membership of the UAE benefits Ras Al Khaimah's
economic and political stability, and that the UAE would provide external
support in times of political, economic, or financial stress. The financial
capacity of the UAE and the larger emirates, in particular Abu Dhabi, would,
in our view, be ample to cover Ras Al Khaimah's modest liabilities.
The availability and quality of official economic data on Ras Al Khaimah,
including national income and external accounts, is limited and effectively a
ratings constraint.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our view of the government's fiscal flexibility
and the advantages provided by UAE membership against its under-developed
political institutions and the relatively limited availability of key economic
data. We expect continued support from the UAE and assess as strong the
likelihood of extraordinary support from the federation (backed by Abu Dhabi)
in the event of financial distress.
We could consider lowering the ratings if there were a significant
deterioration in Ras Al Khaimah's economic or fiscal performance.
We could raise the ratings if, against our current expectations, transparency
and the strength of political institutions were to significantly improve.
