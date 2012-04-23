(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based China Bills Finance Corporation's (CBF) ratings, including its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is detailed below.

CBF's affirmation reflects its longstanding leading position in the Taiwanese money market, its satisfactory asset quality and its continued sound balance sheet strength. These strengths have defended the company from the industry's structural weaknesses such as susceptibility to interest-rate changes and reliance on wholesale funding, and intense competition from banks. Downward rating pressure, if any, would come from significant weakening in its balance sheet strengths and market position.

Fitch notes that Industrial Bank of Taiwan's (IBT, CBF's largest shareholder with a 28% stake) intended merger with CBF may have negative rating impact on the latter. This is because of IBT's higher risk profile inherent in its principal investment-based business model and because of a likely more aggressive growth strategy if the merger was successful. Fitch expects the merged entity to retain reasonable capitalisation, although it would still lack sources of retail funding. The merger is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, which is not expected within Fitch's rating outlook horizon.

CBF's exposure to the real estate sector remains moderate, at 20% of its total guarantee at end-2011 and on a fully secured basis. Asset quality should remain stable, given its cautious growth strategy. CBF maintains an adequate liquidity profile, backed by solid collateral asset quality against its repos borrowing, contingent liquidity facilities from the state-owned Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable) and reasonably large untapped bank facilities. CBF's capitalisation is satisfactory, with a Tier 1 ratio at 14.1% at end-2011. CBF aims to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 12.5%, a level that Fitch considers satisfactory given its modest risk profile.

After reporting strong profitability in 2011 (return on equity: 21.9%) benefiting from an one-off gain on property disposal, CBF's core earnings are likely to remain subdued in 2012 with interest margins under pressure from rising funding costs. CBF's strategic priority is to constrain its credit risk exposure by managing its guarantee book at a conservative level.

Established in 1978, CBF is Taiwan's third-largest bills finance company, with a 21% share of the industry's assets (including guarantees) at end-2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

- National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

- Support Rating affirmed at '4'

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'

