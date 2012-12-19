(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative. A full breakdown of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING RATIONALE

AFD's ratings are underpinned by the implicit solvency guarantee from the French state ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), stemming from AFD's status as a public agency (EPIC). They also reflect AFD's strategic importance as the main operator of French development aid, a key foreign policy instrument.

As the state's development bank, AFD's missions are defined by the government and monitored by sponsor ministries (foreign affairs, finance, interior and overseas territories). A multi-year performance contract (COM) was signed by AFD and the government in late 2011 and the medium-term strategic plan was updated in 2012.

The state provides funding to AFD through loan guarantees, budgetary transfers and long-term treasury loans. Public funding reached EUR997.7m in 2011, from EUR973.5m in 2010, of which EUR162m was long-term loans. Fitch expects the volume of state funding to remain stable in the medium term as development aid is one of the policies protected from the French government's public spending cuts.

Gross loans outstanding increased by 18.9% in 2011 to EUR16.4bn from EUR13.8bn in 2010, due to AFD's strong own-risk lending towards foreign countries. 90% of outstanding loans were at AFD's risk at end-2011, with a strong focus on Africa and the Middle East. Fitch expects assets to keep growing in the medium term as AFD's new financing commitments reached EUR6.7bn in 2011, leading to off-balance sheet commitments of EUR7.68bn at end 2011 and (of which 85.7% were loans commitments).

Net interest income decreased by 3.4% in 2011, to EUR350.8m from EUR363.3m in 2010, due to growing interest provisions and higher expenses on derivatives. Despite moderate operating expenditure growth of 3.3% and the stable cost of risk, net income fell to EUR74.7m in 2011 from EUR111.7m in 2010.

Although significant asset growth has weakened AFD's capital ratios since 2007, they remain sound as regulatory capital ratio declined to 23.97% in 2011 from 29.14% in 2010, while the Tier 1 ratio decreased to 14.65% in 2011 from 17.78% in 2010. In the medium term AFD intends to broaden its eligible capital base, in order to ensure future lending growth remains compatible with regulation regarding major risks ratios.

AFD enjoys a solid liquidity position underpinned by its long-term funding structure and its strong capital base. Short-term funding rests on AFD's reliable issuer track record through its EUR2bn certificate of deposits (CD) programme and EUR25bn EMTN programme. At H12012, AFD maintained a significant liquidity buffer through EUR1.64bn of available for sale securities and EUR685.4m held to maturity securities. As a public agency, AFD also has access to liquidity support from the French Treasury.

OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

The Negative Outlook reflects the Outlook on France's sovereign ratings. A negative rating action on the Republic of France would entail a similar action on AFD's ratings. A change in AFD's legal status that weakened potential support from the state would also have a negative impact on the ratings

KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES

AFD's ratings depend on those of France, which are based on some key assumptions regarding macroeconomic and budgetary performance.

Fitch forecasts growth of 0.3% in 2013 and 1.1% in 2014 before the economy converges to an assumed medium-term trend rate of growth of 1.6% in 2016. This compares with the government forecast of 0.8% growth in 2013 rising to 2% from 2014.

The difference in economic forecasts largely accounts for the higher general government gross debt (GGGD) to GDP ratio projected by Fitch compared to official projections. Fitch expects GGGD to GDP to peak at 94% in 2014 and gradually decline thereafter to 89% by 2017 while the government projects a peak of 91.3% in 2013 declining to 82.9% by 2017.

Fitch assumes that commitments made by eurozone policymakers at recent summits, including the creation of a single supervisory mechanism for European banks will be implemented. It also assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low and is not incorporated into Fitch's current rating of France, although Fitch's 'CCC' rating of Greece does reflect a material risk of Greek exit from EMU over the new few years.

France's rating also incorporates Fitch's assumption that the government will adhere to its commitments under the Stability and Growth Pact, Fiscal Compact and as set out in its Multiyear Public Financing Plan.

The rating is potentially sensitive to policy actions that would materially increase public debt and/or contingent liabilities as a result of state intervention in the domestic economy and industry.

A significant weakening of France's financial profile would likely undermine its ability and willingness to provide support to its dependent entities. Therefore, under Fitch's rating criteria on public sector entities outside the US, this could potentially justify a notching-down of AFD's ratings from those of France, up to three notches.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Negative

- Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1+

- EUR25bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AAA/F1+'

- EUR2bn CD programme: affirmed at 'F1+'

- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AAA'

- Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AA+'