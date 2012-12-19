(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
Summary analysis -- KfW
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Aug-1998 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
09-Feb-1996 AAA/-- AAA/--
Rationale
The ratings on German state-owned development bank KfW are based on an
explicit federal government guarantee for KfW's liabilities. In addition,
KfW--an institution incorporated under German public law--benefits from the
federal government's maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast), which requires the
federal government to safeguard KfW's economic health and maintain its ability
to operate and meet its obligations in a timely manner. Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services believes that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that
KfW would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the
government of the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+) in an event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we are
of the view that KfW has:
-- A "critical" role in implementing the federal government's economic
policies, as KfW is Germany's flagship development bank and ranks among the
largest financial institutions in Germany. The government uses KfW to help
achieve its economic policy goals, for instance with subsidized loan programs;
and
-- An "integral" link with Germany's central government and, to a lesser
extent, the governments of the federal states. The Federal Republic of Germany
owns 80%, and the regional states hold 20% of KfW. KfW has the status of a
public law institution.
KfW reported total assets of EUR495 billion at year-end 2011, up 12% from 2010.
On 30 Sept. 2012, total assets stood at EUR518 billion.
KfW issues debt in international capital markets and uses the proceeds through
the commercial banking system to provide financing for infrastructure, small
and midsize enterprises (SMEs), housing, and environmental projects in Germany
and, to a limited extent, elsewhere in Europe. In 2011, KfW's medium- and
long-term funding reached nearly EUR80.0 billion, and we expect similar funding
volumes in 2012. In 2013, KfW expects to issue EUR70 billion-EUR75 billion.
Abroad, KfW is responsible for Germany's official financial cooperation with
developing countries as well as export and project financing. KfW's legally
independent subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH (AA/Stable/A-1+) handles export and
project financing.
KfW played a pivotal role in implementing the German government's fiscal
stimulus packages in 2009/2010, and it assumed EUR15.2 billion of Germany's
contribution for the loan package from eurozone countries to the Hellenic
Republic (Greece; (B-/Stable/B). The German government is guaranteeing KfW's
loans to Greece.
In 2011, KfW's operating profit was EUR1.9 billion before valuations, down from
EUR2.3 billion in 2010, and net income was EUR2.1 billion. In the first nine
months of 2012, operating profit before valuations stood at EUR1.7 billion (up
from EUR1.4 billion for the corresponding period of 2011), and net income at
EUR1.7 billion (from EUR1.8 billion).
KfW's shareholder equity-to-assets ratio remained at 3.6% in 2011. The core
capital ratio increased to 15.4% in 2011, compared with 12.4% a year earlier.
The KfW group's total new lending decreased to EUR70.4 million in 2011,
reflecting the phasing out of the fiscal stimulus program. Over the first nine
months of 2012, net new lending stood at EUR48.2 billion, a 9% decline over the
corresponding period of 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on the Federal Republic of Germany. We
believe that the explicit and implicit support from the federal government
will continue, underpinned by the European Commission's confirmation of
Germany's Anstaltslast and the federal government's guarantee of KfW's
obligations as stipulated under a 2002 agreement.
