(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 -
Summary analysis -- Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg ------------- 23-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--
11-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on European online travel agent Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg
(Odigeo) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.
Odigeo's highly leveraged financial risk profile is mainly constrained by
about EUR115 million of subordinated convertible shareholder bonds. On the
positive side, we believe that Odigeo benefits from adequate liquidity and
sound free cash flow (FCF) generation.
Our assessment of Odigeo's fair business risk profile reflects the group's
exposure to the cyclical and volatile airline travel market, continuing growth
of disintermediation in airline bookings, and potential pressures on booking
fees in the medium term. These factors are partly offset by our view of
Odigeo's leading position in the European online travel agency (OTA) flight
sector, solid profitability and cash flow conversion, flexible cost structure,
and positive medium-term structural growth prospects within the sector.