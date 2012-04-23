(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg 23-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--

11-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on European online travel agent Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg (Odigeo) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.

Odigeo's highly leveraged financial risk profile is mainly constrained by about EUR115 million of subordinated convertible shareholder bonds. On the positive side, we believe that Odigeo benefits from adequate liquidity and sound free cash flow (FCF) generation.

Our assessment of Odigeo's fair business risk profile reflects the group's exposure to the cyclical and volatile airline travel market, continuing growth of disintermediation in airline bookings, and potential pressures on booking fees in the medium term. These factors are partly offset by our view of Odigeo's leading position in the European online travel agency (OTA) flight sector, solid profitability and cash flow conversion, flexible cost structure, and positive medium-term structural growth prospects within the sector.