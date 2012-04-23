(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Rural Electrification Corporation Limited's (REC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also affirmed REC's Foreign Currency senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', Foreign Currency senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-', long-term debt at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' and its short-term debt/commercial paper at 'Fitch A1+(ind)' .

Fitch has also assigned REC's INR300bn annual borrowing programme for the financial year 2012-2013 a 'Fitch AAA(ind)' rating, and its INR25bn short-term debt/commercial paper programme (part of its total debt programme) a 'Fitch A1+(ind)' rating.

REC's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued support from the government of India ('BBB-'/Stable), given the strong linkages between the two entities. REC is an important institution in the implementation of the government's social and political priority rural electrification programme and is a major source of credit to state power utilities (SPUs), some of which are financially weak.

The strong linkages between REC and the government are evident from the government continuous support through equity injections, guarantees and tax concessions on some of the former's borrowings. Although the state-ownership has declined to 66.8% from 100%, the government is committed to maintaining a controlling stake.

Fitch notes that 87.5% of REC's loans outstanding at 31 March 2012 were to government-owned utilities. However, gross non-performing loans, though increased, remained below 1% at end-FY12 because of REC's better recovery management and its borrowers' tendency to service its loans on priority to avoid losing access to REC's cheap and readily available credit. In addition, REC's linkages with the central government help in resolving NPLs owed by the SPUs.

Fitch expects REC's ratings to move in line with the GoI's ratings as long as its strategic importance to the latter remains high. However, the ratings may be downgraded if actual or implied support from the government is deemed by Fitch to have weakened, such as significant dilution of the GoI's stake or its inadequate support to allow REC to maintain a healthy financial profile.

REC's disbursements increased to INR306bn in the financial year ended March 2012 (FY11: INR245bn), while the total loan outstanding was INR1,014bn (INR817bn). REC's annualised cost of borrowing increased to 8.05% in FY12 from 7.63% in FY11, reflecting strong interest rates in FY12.