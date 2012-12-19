Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions
for European Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) with respect to partial
exposure to peripheral eurozone countries where rating caps have been applied
(Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Greece). The average exposure to assets in these
four countries across all Fitch-rated CLOs is 10%, with an overall range between
3% and 20%. Most of this exposure originates from Spanish and Irish assets. The
exposure to Portuguese and Greek assets across Fitch-rated CLOs is negligible
with only one issuer in both countries.
Fitch has analysed the impact on its rated portfolio and the agency does not
expect any material rating changes as a result of this change, owing to the
currently limited exposure to these countries. The update will be applied to
transactions when they next face a rating review.
Fitch applies country caps lower than 'AAAsf' for European structured finance
(SF) transactions in eurozone countries where the sovereign rating has fallen
below the 'A' category. For example the highest possible rating for Spanish SME
CLOs is currently 'AA-'. These country rating caps are applied to portfolios
with 100% concentration within a single country. The rating cap reflects the
agency's concerns that the weakening sovereign increases the likelihood of
extreme macro-economic events that could undermine the performance of the
securitisations. Such risks become more extreme where the divergence becomes
greater between the rating of the affected SF notes and the lower sovereign
rating, to the point where SF ratings can no longer be supported at the highest
end of the rating scale.
For portfolios with partial exposure to such countries, Fitch will apply rating
caps on a case by case basis depending on the size of the exposure. For all
Fitch-rated CLOs, the agency has determined that the exposure is currently
sufficiently small not to warrant a rating cap. It remains possible that this
may change over time, especially if more CLO assets from 'core' eurozone
countries successfully repay or refinance than those in capped peripheral
eurozone countries, leaving rising concentration to adversely selected assets
from capped peripherals.
To factor in the expected increase in performance volatility, especially at the
highest rating level, Fitch has increased its correlation assumption and reduced
recovery rates for assets within these countries. The updated correlation and
recovery assumptions were calibrated to match the expected loss at the country
rating cap level to the current 'AAA' level. For example, the current 'AAA'
recovery assumption for a senior secured loan with a recovery rating of 'RR2' is
45% while the current 'AA' recovery rate is 55% under Fitch's criteria. If the
loan was granted to a corporate located in Spain, the new recovery at the 'AA'
and 'AAA' levels will be 45% and 35% respectively.