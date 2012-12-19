UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Deutsche Bahn AG ------------------------------ 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: RAILROAD
TRANSPORTATION
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2000 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based vertically integrated rail and logistics group Deutsche Bahn AG are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-'.
The ratings also take into account our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Deutsche Bahn in the event of financial stress. We consider Deutsche Bahn's role to be "very important" for the Federal Republic of Germany, and assess its link to the government as "very strong."
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 20D11 to 2013, according to a court filing.