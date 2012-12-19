(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Bahn AG ------------------------------ 14-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: RAILROAD

TRANSPORTATION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-May-2000 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based vertically integrated rail and logistics group Deutsche Bahn AG are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-'.

The ratings also take into account our opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Deutsche Bahn in the event of financial stress. We consider Deutsche Bahn's role to be "very important" for the Federal Republic of Germany, and assess its link to the government as "very strong."