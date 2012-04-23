(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Barcelona's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' with Negative Outlooks and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'.

The affirmation reflects Barcelona's strong budgetary performance, solid debt coverage ratios stable economy, underpinned by its status as capital of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia (rated 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2'). The ongoing downturn of the Spanish economy means that operating revenue has been almost flat between 2007 and 2011.

The City of Barcelona receives important state transfers, above most of the largest Spanish cities and the combination of good collection of tax and fees has enabled the city to maintain a good operating margin. In 2011, in the difficult nationwide economic context, Barcelona managed to improve its operating margin to 20.5%.

In 2010, under the financial plan approved by the plenum, the city's administration borrowed massively, EUR550m, well above the real needs of the 2010 budget. Debt ratios are still more than satisfactory with a debt payback of 2.2 years in 2011. Fitch considers there is limited pressure on the debt calendar.

Barcelona updated its Economic and Financial Plan in July 2010. The main changes included (a) greater reduction of current expenditure for 2011 (b) less optimistic growth of current revenue reflecting the worsening economic environment. Barcelona now plans that its current margin will gradually grow to represent 18.6% of its current margin in 2013 (debt will reach a maximum of EUR1.2bn in 2013 compared with EUR1.3bn under the previous plan). In May 2011, there was a political change after the elections, but so far the main assumptions of the plan and the magnitude of the plan have not been modified. The new municipal government is committed to comply with the Stability Budgetary Law.

Barcelona is the capital of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia and of the province of the same name, and with 1.6 million inhabitants, it is also the main city of a large metropolitan region of about 4.8 million inhabitants. Its economy is dominated by services but several large manufacturers have their decision centres in Barcelona. The size of the workforce in the city fell by 2.2% in 2011 compared with 2.8% for Catalonia.