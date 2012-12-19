(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Following a review of Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) under our revised
criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have affirmed our
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on NIB at 'AAA/A-1+'.
-- The stand-alone credit profile for NIB is 'aa+', reflecting our
assessment of its "very strong" business profile and "very strong" financial
profile, as our criteria define these terms.
-- NIB benefits from EUR5.4 billion (2.2x of adjusted common equity)
callable capital from 'AAA' rated shareholders, which results in a ratings
uplift of the issuer credit profile to 'AAA'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's public
policy role as a MLI will continue, based on the extensive support provided by
its owners.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term issuer credit ratings on Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) at
'AAA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on NIB are based on its "very strong" business profile and "very
strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. Its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) is 'aa+'. We outline these factors in our revised
criteria, "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational
Institutions Ratings Methodology," published Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect
on the Global Credit Portal.
NIB was established as the Nordic countries' joint international financial
institution in 1975. Its primary purpose is to promote economic growth in
member countries by financing medium- and long-term projects in the private
and public sectors that strengthen competitiveness and enhance the
environment. The five original member countries--the Kingdoms of Denmark,
Sweden, and Norway (all rated AAA/Stable/A-1+), the Republic of Finland
(AAA/Negative/A-1+) and the Republic of Iceland (BBB-/Stable/A-3)--provide
high-quality callable capital. The original member countries enjoy some of the
highest per capita incomes of all rated sovereigns and generally have a long
track record of political stability and macroeconomic prudence.
In January 2005, NIB enlarged its membership for the first time by inviting
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to join. This reflected their economic
integration and geographical proximity with the incumbent Nordic members. The
combined shareholding of the newer members amounts to only 3.4% of total
capital.
The "very strong" business profile not only reflects NIB's stable relationship
with its shareholders and clear policy mandate, but also its role in the
Nordic and Baltic region, demonstrated by the strong demand for its lending
during the financial crisis in 2009. Although NIB has relatively limited
geographical scope, its shareholders and main countries of operation are in
the countries with strong governance indicators and NIB has what we view as a
strong track record of success in all of its major lines of business. NIB has
mostly enjoyed preferred creditor treatment for its public sector loans and
preferential treatment for its private sector loans. NIB's debt issuances in
Icelandic kroner, however, have been subjected to Icelandic capital controls,
as have debt issuances of other official financial institutions.
Our assessment of NIB's "very strong" financial profile factors in its high
capitalization, leading to a Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted-capital (RAC)
ratio (our primary measure for assessing capital adequacy) of 20% before
adjustments, despite having more private sector lending than most other MLIs.
Most of NIB's loans are in the private sector; while many other MLIs have a
majority of loans to sovereign or sovereign-guaranteed entities.
NIB's RAC ratio remains at 20% when we take into account adjustments specific
to MLIs under our new criteria. We expect NIB to be able to finance a large
part of its growth through internal capital generation since it hasn't paid
dividends since 2007. NIB does not pursue a profit-maximizing strategy, but
has generally remained profitable. Of the past 10 years, it only made a loss
in 2008 in the context of the global financial crisis. Losses have been coming
from both the loan portfolio and from treasury assets.
Our funding and liquidity ratios for NIB indicate that the bank would be able
to fulfill its mandate for at least one year, even under extremely stressed
market conditions, without access to the capital markets, but with a reduction
of the scheduled disbursements of its loan commitments. NIB's total
outstanding capital-market debt at year-end 2011 amounted to EUR18.4 billion, a
decline of 8% from the previous year. In 2011, NIB borrowed EUR2.9 billion. This
included 43 transactions in 11 different currencies. The largest issuance is a
global five-year U.S. dollar benchmark bond (US$1 billion). NIB also maintains
a global US$20 billion program, an Australian-dollar medium-term note program
with a A$5 billion ceiling, a euro-denominated medium-term note program of up
to EUR15 billion, and a Swedish krona (SEK) medium-term note program with a SEK8
billion ceiling.
NIB's 'aa+' SACP is buttressed by EUR5.4 billion (2.2x of adjusted common
equity) in subscribed callable capital from members rated 'AAA'. In our
opinion, the callable capital mechanism is one of the strongest among rated
MLIs, with funds already cleared by national parliament or governments.
Factoring in the eligible callable capital into the RAC ratios results in an
"extremely strong" financial profile, leading to an issuer credit rating of
'AAA', one notch higher than the SACP.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's role as a MLI will
continue, based on the extensive support provided by its owners. Furthermore,
we build into our assumptions its continued focus on a limited number of core
markets and industries, which we believe should balance the organization's
limited risk-management resources against growth of business volumes.
We would lower the ratings if the creditworthiness of the largest owners (the
member states) were to materially deteriorate or if there were a change in the
owners' willingness to support the institution. If there is substantial
deterioration in its financial profile, we could also lower the ratings.
