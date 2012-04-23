(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings is providing a more detailed explanation of its rating rationale for Union National Bank (UNB; 'A+'/Stable), following its recent affirmation of the bank's ratings (see 'Fitch Affirms Union National Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable' dated 20 April at www.fitchratings.com).

UNB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that support would be provided by the UAE authorities, if required, given the authorities' long record of support for domestic banks, and the Abu Dhabi government's substantial (50%) ownership of UNB. In addition, Fitch believes that support would be forthcoming from the Abu Dhabi government ('AA'/Stable/F1+).

The Viability Rating reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity, adequate capital and asset quality which remains reasonable, despite some deterioration largely stemming from the bank's real estate related lending and exposure to Dubai government-related entities undergoing restructuring. The VR also reflects substantial loan concentration, and the still-uncertain operating environment.

The IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities and Fitch's view of their continuing propensity to support the banking system. There is little upside for the VR. It would be adversely affected by deterioration in asset quality significant enough to materially weaken the bank's capital..

Core earnings remained strong in 2011 with rising pre-impairment operating profit driven mainly by net interest income. Impairment charges rose in 2011, and remained well above the historical average for the bank. However, at AED594m, the charges absorbed only a relatively moderate 28% of pre-impairment operating profit, a proportion that compares well with most of the bank's peers. Fitch expects impairment charges to remain fairly high in 2012.

Excluding the bank's exposure to Dubai World, the non-performing loan ratio stood at 3.7% at end-2011. This ratio includes the bank's exposure to Dubai Holding, which is currently undergoing restructuring. There are still signs of pressure on loan quality, with indications of a probable weakening during 2012, mainly because of ongoing pressures in some segments of the real estate market, and the uncertainties surrounding the debt restructuring of various troubled Dubai government-related entities. In Fitch's opinion, the level of further impairments should be manageable.

Abu Dhabi-based UNB operates principally in the UAE, but with a growing franchise in Egypt through the 94.9%-owned Union National Bank-Egypt (UNB-Egypt). UNB had approximately a 5% share of UAE banking sector assets at end-2011. UNB is predominantly a corporate bank with a growing retail business.

UNB's ratings are:

Long-term IDR 'A+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR 'F1'

Viability Rating 'bbb'

Support Rating '1'

Support Rating Floor 'A+'

EMTN programme 'A+'/'F1'

Senior unsecured notes 'A+'