(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IOT Utkal Energy Services Limited's (IOTUL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed IOTUL's INR25bn (increased from INR23.5bn) senior rupee term loans at 'Fitch A(ind)' and its INR900m non-fund based limits at 'Fitch A1(ind)'.

IOTUL has been set up to provide tankages, civil work, piping and automation facilities on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's (IOCL, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) green-field petroleum refinery at Paradip, Orissa.

The ratings reflect IOTUL's strong cash flow certainty on account of its 'take or pay' contract with IOCL - which has a strong credit profile. The project has significant importance to IOCL, as it would add another 20% to its total refining capacity. The project's revenue is insulated from market uncertainty as revenue is set at INR4.2bn per year for 15 years in monthly fixed charges.

Fitch notes that the project completion has been delayed from January 2012 to June 2012 while IOCL's refinery construction has also been delayed to 2013. However, the revenue risk is mitigated as IOCL is likely to begin paying IOTUL fixed charges three months post the completion of IOTUL's construction (October 2012).

IOTUL has entered into a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction contract, and the sponsors - IOT Infrastructure & Energy Services Limited (IOTL, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), and IVRCL Ltd ('Fitch A+(ind)'/Negative) - will provide complete support to meet any cost overruns. However, the company expects an increase in cost of INR1.8bn due to a change in the scope of the project (from IOCL). In Fitch's view, the additional cost is low compared with the total cost of the project of INR29.4bn and therefore would not impact the ratings. The ratings also reflect the sponsors' strength in construction and operation of facilities for oil and related products.

IOTUL's ratings are constrained by residual time overrun risks as the project is 90% complete. The project's large size also renders it vulnerable to operational risks post-commissioning. IOCL has the right to terminate the agreement with IOTUL for non-performance; however, Fitch derives comfort from IOTL's past experience in operating terminals of more than 12 years.

While the project is under construction, its risk profile is closely tied to that of its sponsors, whose ratings act as a cap for the project's rating. Negative rating guidelines include any financial or operational discontinuation of support from the sponsors. Post commissioning, Fitch will assess the project on the strength of its cash flows based on its operational performance. Commencement of timely payments of fixed charges from IOCL would act as a positive rating guideline.

IOTUL is a JV between IOTL (52.5%), Oil Tanking GmbH (10%) and IVRCL (37.5%). For FY11, IOTL had revenue of INR12.5bn, EBITDA of INR2.6bn and net profit of INR568m. In FY11, IVRCL had revenues of INR56.5bn, EBITDA of INR5.1bn, and net profit of INR1.6bn.