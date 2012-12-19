Dec 19 -

OVERVIEW

-- On June 11, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on BMORE Finance No. 4's class D notes, following our assessment of the pool's deteriorating performance and uncertainty about the pool's future performance.

-- Today, based on the November 2012 investor report from the trustee, and our default expectations relating to the principal due at maturity on the class D notes, we have lowered our rating on the class D notes.

-- BMORE Finance No. 4 is a Portuguese ABS transaction that closed in May 2004, and it securitizes loans originated and serviced by Banco Banif Mais.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on BMORE Finance No. 4 PLC's class D notes.

Today's rating actions follow our increased loss expectations for the notes' legal maturity date in May 2014. On June 11, 2012, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on BMORE Finance No. 4's class D notes, following our assessment of the pool's deteriorating performance and uncertainty about the pool's future performance (see "Rating Lowered On Portuguese ABS Transaction BMORE Finance No. 4's Class D Notes").

Our ratings on the notes in this transaction address the timely payment of interest due under the rated notes, and ultimate payment of principal at maturity of the rated notes.

Since then, the transaction has paid down significantly, and the outstanding portfolio balance as of the November 2012 interest payment date was 1.10% of the original balance (0.46% of the pool balance after the second tap issuance). The class D notes are the only notes outstanding; the issuer has repaid the rest of the notes issued at closing.

Based on the November 2012 investor report from the trustee, the level of delinquent loans (loans in arrears for more than 30 days) remains high at 41.76% of the outstanding pool balance. Long-term delinquent loans (loans in arrears for between three and 12 months) accounted for 25.94% of the outstanding portfolio balance. As of November 2012, cumulative defaults amounted to EUR30.74 million and cumulative recoveries totaled EUR7.77 million.

Due to the accumulation of a large amount of severe delinquent loans that have not been written-off, as long-term delinquencies continue to roll into defaults, we don't expect to see high recovery levels on defaulted assets in the transaction's portfolio.

The reserve fund has not been replenished since the May 2012 interest payment date when it was fully depleted. Consequently, in the absence of any reserve fund, the transaction relies solely on excess spread to cure defaults, which we believe is insufficient.

As of November 2012, there was a debit balance of EUR382,402 outstanding on the class D notes' principal deficiency ledger.

Taking into consideration the above factors and the application of our criteria for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' ratings, we have lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' our rating on the class D notes (see "Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings," published on Oct. 1, 2012). We have also removed the rating on the notes from CreditWatch negative where we placed it on June 11, 2012.

The downgrade reflects our default expectations relating to the issuer's full payment of principal on the class D notes due on the 2014 payment date. Our default expectations even consider the most optimistic collateral performance scenario over a longer period of time.

BMORE 4 Finance No. 4 is a Portuguese asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction, which closed in May 2004. The portfolio backing the transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Banco Banif Mais, a subsidiary of Banif (Banco Internacional do Funchal ).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012

-- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 1, 2012

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000

Related Research

-- Rating Lowered On Portuguese ABS Transaction BMORE Finance No. 4's Class D Notes, June 11, 2012

-- Rating Lowered And Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Portuguese ABS Transaction BMORE Finance No. 4's Class D Notes, April 4, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011