Dec 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today removed its 'AA- (sf)' credit ratings on Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC's class G3 and G6 notes from CreditWatch negative (see list below). The Standard & Poor's Underlying Ratings (SPURs) on these classes of notes remain on CreditWatch negative.

On Dec. 17, 2012, we incorrectly placed our credit ratings on the class G3 and G6 notes in this transaction on CreditWatch negative following the publication of our criteria "Methodology For Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe," published Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The class G3 and G6 notes benefit from an unconditional guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--). Accordingly, the credit ratings on these notes reflect the higher of the SPURs and the rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe).

As the rating on Assured Guaranty (Europe) has not changed, the credit ratings on the class G3 and G6 notes are not affected by the CreditWatch placements on the SPURs on these classes of notes. Accordingly, we are today correcting the error by removing the credit ratings on the class G3 and G6 notes from CreditWatch negative. The SPURs on the notes remain on CreditWatch negative.

RATINGS LIST

Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC EUR2.125 Bil., GBP1.675 Bil. Secured Index-Linked, Floating-Rate, And Fixed-Rate Notes, Including GBP175 Million And EUR160 Million Of Liquidity Notes

CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Class Rating

To From

G3 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg

G6 AA- (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Neg