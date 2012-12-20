(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. ------------------ 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 059895

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Jul-2005 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook on Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (BBL) reflects our belief that the bank will maintain its high systemic importance in Thailand and that its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) will stay within the 'bbb' category over the next one-to-two years. The outlook also reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Thailand (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency A-/Stable/A-2; axAA/axA-1).

We could downgrade BBL if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand; (2) we no longer believe BBL has high systemic importance in Thailand; or (3) the bank's SACP declines by two notches to 'bb+'. We could lower BBL's SACP if the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio appears likely to decline below 7% due to aggressive expansion, or if the bank's asset quality declines substantially. In our opinion, this is unlikely, given the bank's strategy of steady growth in its domestic market.

We could raise the rating if: (1) we raise the local currency sovereign credit rating on Thailand to 'A' and the foreign currency rating to 'A-'; or (2) we raise both the foreign currency sovereign credit rating to 'A-' and the bank's SACP to 'a-'. The latter is unlikely as it would require BBL to significantly strengthen its risk-adjusted capital ratio and liquidity position.