Apr 24 -
Summary analysis -- China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. ----------- 24-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 16952B
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. (Tianrui group) reflects its short track
record, the heavy reliance of its capital structure on short-term debt, and aggressive growth
plans. The group operates in a competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive industry, which we
believe is heading into a weak cycle. The group's operating scale, reasonable geographic
diversification, and relatively efficient operations due to vertical integration partly moderate
the weaknesses.
We rate the proposed issue one notch lower than the rating on Tianrui group due to priority
liabilities, primarily at the operating company in China. The group will use the proceeds from
the proposed notes for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
We expect Tianrui group to have an operating margin of more than 20% in 2012, due to its
strategy of maintaining current prices by limiting clinker production. The group has, however,
yet to demonstrate an ability to maintain an operating margin at this level. Over its four-year
financial history, the operating margin was only above 20% in 2011, when it reached 22.7% after
raising prices. The margin averaged about 10% in 2008-2010. Although Tianrui has been producing
cement since 2000 in Henan and Liaoning provinces, the group was listed on the Hong Kong stock
exchange only in December 2011.