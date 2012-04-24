(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

Summary analysis -- China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. ----------- 24-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16952B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. (Tianrui group) reflects its short track record, the heavy reliance of its capital structure on short-term debt, and aggressive growth plans. The group operates in a competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive industry, which we believe is heading into a weak cycle. The group's operating scale, reasonable geographic diversification, and relatively efficient operations due to vertical integration partly moderate the weaknesses.

We rate the proposed issue one notch lower than the rating on Tianrui group due to priority liabilities, primarily at the operating company in China. The group will use the proceeds from the proposed notes for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

We expect Tianrui group to have an operating margin of more than 20% in 2012, due to its strategy of maintaining current prices by limiting clinker production. The group has, however, yet to demonstrate an ability to maintain an operating margin at this level. Over its four-year financial history, the operating margin was only above 20% in 2011, when it reached 22.7% after raising prices. The margin averaged about 10% in 2008-2010. Although Tianrui has been producing cement since 2000 in Henan and Liaoning provinces, the group was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange only in December 2011.