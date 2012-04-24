Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nokia's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Negative.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that the deterioration in the company's core Devices and
Services division in Q1, together with the company guidance of -3% non-IFRS operating margins or
below for the division for Q2 and the general lack of visibility beyond this point, means
Nokia's profile is no longer commensurate with an investment grade rating.
In order to avoid further negative rating action, Nokia needs to demonstrate substantial
improvements over Q312, Q412 and 2013. Fitch believes that Nokia needs to stabilise revenues and
be capable of generating low-single digit non-IFRS operating profit margins and positive
pre-dividend free cash flow, if Fitch is to affirm the rating at the 'BB+' rating level. Given
the potential headwinds facing the company, Fitch is currently not convinced that Nokia can
attain this over the course of 18 months.
The launch of the new Lumia phone with AT&T, and the potential launch of new Nokia products
later in the year, could be positive for Nokia's credit profile. However, there are also
numerous negative potential factors which could delay or fully impede a recovery. These could
come from further dramatic declines in Nokia's low-end smartphone and feature phone business,
further losses at NSN, or only partial success of the Lumia product range that does not
compensate fully for the declines in the rest of the business.
Nokia currently has gross cash of EUR9.8bn and a net cash position of EUR4.9bn as at Q112.
Although this net cash position is currently strong, this could be depleted over the next 18
months by substantial restructuring charges and the potentially negative operating cash flow
that could persist unless the company's operating performance improves.
The agency will closely monitor the company's Q312 and Q412 results for evidence of a
stabilisation of operating trends. If Fitch believes that Nokia is not capable of stabilising
revenues and generating positive operating margins, further negative rating actions will be
taken.