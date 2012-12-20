(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A-4 notes issued by FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd. as trustee of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 (see list). Standard & Poor's also affirmed its ratings on five other classes of FirstMac Mortgage Funding Trust Series 2-2011 notes.

The class A-4 notes, which are prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), were issued to support the repayment of the class A-1 notes under the transaction's redemption facility.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- The strong performance of the collateral with no charge off to the notes.

-- Our view that the build up of credit support within the transaction is commensurate with the current ratings on the notes. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement; and note subordination for the class A, class AB, and class B-1 notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of all notes, principal draws, a A$1.2 million spread reserve, a A$0.5 million loss reserve, and 24 months' timely payment cover on approximately 99.8% of loans in the portfolio, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ: AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.

RATING ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A-4 AAA (sf) 45.00

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A-2 AAA (sf) 114.80

A-3 AAA (sf) 87.70

AB AAA (sf) 11.70

B-1 AA- (sf) 10.05

B-2 AA- (sf) 0.75

