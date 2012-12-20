(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlooks on four
Philippine entities--Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM),
National Power Corp. (Napocor), Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
(PLDT), and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP)--to positive from stable. At
the same time, we affirmed all the ratings on the four entities. The outlook revision comes
after a similar action on the sovereign credit rating on the Republic of
Philippines (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2).
RATINGS LIST
To From
Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp.
National Power Corp.
Corporate credit rating
Foreign currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--
Local currency BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/--
ASEAN regional scale axBBB+/-- axBBB+/--
Senior unsecured BB+ BB+
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
Corporate credit rating
Foreign currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/--
ASEAN regional scale axA-/-- axA-/--
Senior unsecured BBB- BBB-
Development Bank of the Philippines
Issuer credit rating BB+/Positive/B BB+/Stable/B
ASEAN regional Scale axBBB+/axA-2 axBBB+/axA-2
Senior Unsecured
BB+ BB+
axBBB- axBBB-
Subordinated BB- BB-
Junior Subordinated BB- BB-
We consider the stand-alone credit profiles of PSALM and Napocor as weak and
heavily dependent on the support of the Philippine government. The outlook
revision reflects our opinion that both utilities are almost certain to
receive timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in the event of
financial distress. Our view is based on our assessment that PSALM and
Napocor: (1) play a critical role in implementing government reforms in the
power sector and providing missionary electrification in the country; and (2)
benefit from an integral link with the government, which fully owns both
utilities and has control over key budgetary and strategic decisions. The
Philippine government also provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely
guarantee on all debt obligations of PSALM and Napocor.
The foreign currency rating on PLDT remains constrained by our 'BBB-' transfer
and convertibility assessment on the Philippines. The rating reflects the
company's strong position in the domestic market, diversified services,
integrated network, and solid cash flow measures. The country and
macroeconomic risk of the Philippines and intense competition in the matured
domestic cellular market temper these strengths.
The ratings on DBP are equalized with the sovereign credit ratings on the
Philippines. DBP plays a critical public policy role in supporting the
economic and social development of the Philippines and has an integral link to
the government. Therefore, we see an "almost certain" likelihood that the
government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to DBP in
the event of financial distress.
