Dec 20 -
Ratings -- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. ----------------- 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines
Foreign currency BBB-/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 718252
Mult. CUSIP6: 71825P
Mult. CUSIP6: 71825W
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Jul-2012 --/-- BBB-/--
03-Nov-2005 --/-- BB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$750 mil med-term note Prog 03/04/1996: sr
unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012
US$150 mil med-term note Prog 06/25/1996: sr
unsecd BBB- 05-Jul-2012
US$300 mil 8.35% bnds due 03/06/2017 BBB- 05-Jul-2012