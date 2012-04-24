(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank, which has a short operating history, has a weak business position, weak capital and earnings, moderate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Orient Finans Bank.

-- The stable outlook balances our expectations that the bank will continue to develop and grow its franchise and gradually diversify its customer base, with our expectation of pressured capitalization and potential asset quality deterioration due to seasoning of the loan portfolio.

Rating Action

On April 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+' long-term and 'C' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Uzbekistan-based Orient Finans Bank. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Orient Finans Bank reflect our view of the bank's "weak" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'ccc+'.

Under our bank criteria, we use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Uzbekistan is 'b+'.