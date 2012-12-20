(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 20 -
Summary analysis -- Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd 20-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: China
Foreign currency B/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 64045P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--
08-Dec-2009 --/-- CCC-/--
20-May-2009 --/-- CC/--
18-May-2009 --/-- SD/--
19-Feb-2009 --/-- CC/--
23-Jan-2009 --/-- D/--
15-Jan-2009 --/-- CCC+/--
05-Sep-2008 --/-- B-/--
30-May-2008 --/-- B/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Shanghai
Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) reflects the company's high
debt leverage and weak profitability compared with similarly rated peers', and
its volatile cash flows. The rating also reflects the execution risk
associated with SIUD's integration with the acquired Shanghai Urban
Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) and the rest of the Shanghai Industrial
Holdings Ltd. (SIHL) group. The strong and ongoing support from SIUD parent
SIHL, and SIUD's improved market position and diversification temper the above
weaknesses. We view SIUD's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged."