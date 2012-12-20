(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Summary analysis -- Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency B/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 64045P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Oct-2010 --/-- B/--

08-Dec-2009 --/-- CCC-/--

20-May-2009 --/-- CC/--

18-May-2009 --/-- SD/--

19-Feb-2009 --/-- CC/--

23-Jan-2009 --/-- D/--

15-Jan-2009 --/-- CCC+/--

05-Sep-2008 --/-- B-/--

30-May-2008 --/-- B/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd. (SIUD) reflects the company's high debt leverage and weak profitability compared with similarly rated peers', and its volatile cash flows. The rating also reflects the execution risk associated with SIUD's integration with the acquired Shanghai Urban Development (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (SUD) and the rest of the Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd. (SIHL) group. The strong and ongoing support from SIUD parent SIHL, and SIUD's improved market position and diversification temper the above weaknesses. We view SIUD's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."