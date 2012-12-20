(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ------------------- 20-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

14-Nov-1996 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support +1

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The negative outlook on FBHK reflects the pressured capitalization and potentially volatile earnings of Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (local currency A-/Negative/--), a core subsidiary of FBHK's parent group, and the resultant negative implications for the creditworthiness of the group.

On a stand-alone basis, we expect FBHK to maintain its satisfactory credit profile supported by stable earnings, adequate capitalization, and a reasonably prudent growth strategy.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the group's credit profile improves meaningfully. We could also revise the outlook to stable if FBHK's capitalization and core earnings increase significantly on a sustainable basis or the bank's business profile improves considerably through a stronger market position and more diverse revenue streams.

We could lower the ratings if the group credit profile deteriorates further. We could also lower the ratings if: (1) FBHK's impairment loans increase sharply from the current sound level; or (2) the bank's capitalization weakens substantially.