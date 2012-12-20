(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- In our view, Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. (ELG) performs a critical role as the legally defined sole central stockholding entity fulfilling Austria's international oil stockholding obligations.

-- Although privately owned, ELG has an integral link with the Austrian government through a legal mandate and the federal government's full stakeholder interest, particularly in decision-making.

-- We are assigning our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings to ELG.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Austria.

Rating Action

On Dec. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings to Austria-based Erdoel-Lagergesellschaft m.b.H. (ELG). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ELG in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of ELG's:

-- "Critical" role as Austria's sole central stockholding entity (CSE). As the CSE, ELG has been legally assigned the strategically important responsibility of fulfilling the government's oil stockholding obligations under EU and International Energy Agency regulations; and

-- "Integral" link with the government because its existence and operations are based on the Oil Stockholding Act. The government is a full stakeholder, although the company is privately owned. This is reflected in its assignment of administrative public responsibilities to ELG and its strict supervision and control mechanisms for the company.

The ratings reflect the support of the Austrian government, which fully regulates ELG, has effective veto rights on the major decision-making body (supervisory board), and partly guarantees its bonds, loans, and credit facilities. The company only incurs debt to finance stockholding. At the beginning of 2013, ELG is legally obliged to enter into a new delegation agreement with a major Austrian oil importer for emergency oil stockholding amounting to about EUR700 million, requiring it to tap capital markets over the next few months.

Liquidity

ELG held cash and cash equivalents of EUR39 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Over the past five years, cash averaged EUR19 million annually, providing a cushion for individual debt repayments. Furthermore, ELG has access to credit lines at three different banks amounting to EUR121.5 million.

Because debt repayments over the next 12 months have been prefinanced, refinancing risk for ELG is limited. In the event that a lender withdraws facilities unexpectedly, ELG can access other credit lines or obtain government guarantees to issue debt, reducing investors' credit risk. Funding costs don't pose a risk for ELG, in our view, because the company includes interest payments in its fees, which it collects monthly from its clients.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that ELG will continue to play a "critical" role for the government in fulfilling Austria's international oil stockholding obligations. ELG's importance has been demonstrated by its legal status as Austria's sole CSE. ELG's existence and defined operations are based on a legal mandate. The government's guarantees and previous support further illustrate Austria's interest as a full stakeholder, underlining our view of ELG's "integral" link with the government.

We could take a negative rating action if ELG's "critical" role for and "integral" link with the Austrian government were to weaken, or if we were to take a negative rating action on Austria.

